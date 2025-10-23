  • home icon
  • "Took the bait again!" - X goes insane as Khamzat Chimaev continues beef with alleged fake account

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:12 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev (pictured) feuding with an alleged fake account. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev recently drew attention from fans online after engaging in a dispute with what is believed to be a fake account of Reinier de Ridder.

'Borz' is coming off a victory against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, where he became the new middleweight champion. Meanwhile, de Ridder, a strong contender for a title shot, lost to a lower-ranked opponent, Brendan Allen, via TKO due to corner stoppage at UFC Vancouver last weekend.

Many in the fighting community, including Chimaev, were taken aback by this unexpected outcome, which prompted 'Borz' to mock de Ridder on X. Additionally, he encountered backlash from the alleged fake account of the Dutch fighter. In response, Chimaev also fired back, writing:

"You better cry baby because you give up 💩🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Chimaev's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Took the bait again! 😂😭"

Others commented:

"Champ it’s a fake account lmaoooo"
"Who’s gonna tell him?"
"Khamzat is the worst twitter user of all time 😭🙏"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Khamzat Chimaev responding to an alleged fake Reinier de Ridder account. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]
Fans' reaction to Khamzat Chimaev responding to an alleged fake Reinier de Ridder account. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]

When Reinier de Ridder discussed game plan for potential Khamzat Chimaev fight

Khamzat Chimaev delivered a dominant performance against Dricus du Plessis, controlling the fight for over 20 minutes. After the match, Reinier de Ridder, who was confident about securing the next title shot, outlined his strategy for defeating Chimaev in a potential matchup.

In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, de Ridder discussed how he would approach a fight with Chimaev.

"I think the main thing is if it goes to the ground, if he takes me down great, if I take him down great, and if it's on the feet great. I think there is not an area that we can go to in the fight that's going to be bad for me. I'd be happy if he is on top and I can play guard. I have some nice tricks from the bottom. I'd be happy if I were on top. I have some nice tricks from the top. And standing up, I feel like I can hang with him as well."
He added:

"So, what I do is the same thing I always do. Put the pressure on, see if I can get in the clinch and hurt him there. Take him down, see if I can get the choke. That's what I do." [42:38 seconds into the episode]
Nilaav Gogoi

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
