"Took everything out" - John Fury offers theory for Deontay Wilder's destructive loss

John Fury believes that Deontay Wilder had most of his prime lost to his son.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to the ring late last month in Saudi Arabia. The bout was an important one, as Joseph Parker was the only thing standing between Wilder's long-awaited date with Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' fought in the main event, knocking out Otto Wallin.

All the American had to do was defeat the former champion, and he would get a life-changing payday. Instead, Wilder was dominated. Parker battered the hard-hitter for 12 rounds, ultimately notching a unanimous decision victory.

Many quickly questioned why Wilder looked so bad. Some took shots at the former champion and questioned if he was ever that good in the first place. However, Fury had a much different theory as to why Wilder was so disappointing.

Speaking to Seconds Out, the Fury stated that the former champion and even Joshua's opponent, Otto Wallin, had their primes taken by Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' famously defeated both men, including Wilder, twice by knockout.

In the interview, Fury opined (via TalkSport):

"Otto Wallin never turned up, just like Deontay Wilder never [did]. I've never seen anything as bad as Deontay Wilder in my life to be honest with you. I was looking at two different people in Wallin and Wilder - those were not the people who fought Tyson. Tyson probably took everything out of them.

Check out his comments below (1:45)

When will Deontay Wilder fight next? Malik Scott confirms rumors

Recent loss aside, Deontay Wilder will return to the ring very soon.

'The Bronze Bomber' lost out on his March payday and fight against Anthony Joshua due to his loss. As a result, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou was tabbed to step in for the bout in two months' time.

However, in classic Saudi Arabia fashion, they want to stack the event. Quickly, Wilder was linked to a potential bout with Zhilei Zhang. However, 'Big Bang' was instead booked for a fight with Joseph Parker for the co-main event.

However, Malik Scott has confirmed that Wilder will return on the March 8 card. Speaking in a recent interview with ESNEWS, the trainer stated (via Boxing Social):

“Yeah [probably on the Joshua-Ngannou card]. It is no secret who the names is that we have been matched and mentioned with, but we will see. Nothing is signed and sealed and the most important thing is that he just gets active, he has got to get active.”

Check out his comments below (6:50):