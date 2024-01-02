"Took it lightly" - Promoter admits that Tyson Fury is "regretful" of Francis Ngannou fight

Months on from Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 'The Gypsy King' is feeling regret.

The British heavyweight champion is currently slated to return to the ring on February 17 in Saudi Arabia. There, Tyson Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in an incredibly rare unification bout. The contest will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over 20 years.

However, it's easy to remember that the bout with 'The Cat' was nearly blown up in October. That month, Fury made the trip out to Saudi Arabia to face 0-0 boxer and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Unsurprisingly, 'The Predator' entered the matchup as a massive underdog.

However, the PFL heavyweight contender nearly upset Fury that night. In round three, Ngannou scored a rare knockdown of the British champion. While Fury showed heart to fight on, he was never really able to get out of first gear on fight night.

Ultimately, 'The Gypsy King' still emerged with a split-decision victory on the judge's scorecards. Months on from the bout, Fury still regrets how it turned out, according to the head of Top Rank, Todd DuBoef. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the promoter admitted:

"I think Tyson is regretful. He blamed himself. He thought he had an off night. He said 'I took it lightly. It was all on me.' Didn't point fingers, which was good."

Todd DuBoef confirms plans for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou II

With a controversial result like Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, it only makes sense to run it back.

Following the heavyweight clash, the two stars quickly teased a rematch. Due to Fury's scheduled bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the bout with Ngannou was never going to happen next.

However, both men have shown interest in fighting again in 2024. In fact, Eddie Hearn has opined that the bout has already been agreed to, if not signed. The head of Matchroom stated that in early December. However, he later admitted that he was in touch with Ngannou for a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Todd DuBoef declined to reveal if the sides have been in talks. However, he did acknowledge that a rematch between Fury and Ngannou makes sense, stating:

“That's an earned ability to get the rematch. He earned that. His performance dictated that, people think 'Woah, he has a chance. We never thought he had a chance' and in that situation, I think absolutely."