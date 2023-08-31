"Top 15% of men have always had concubines" - Sean O'Malley receives support from 'female Andrew Tate' Pearl Davis amid remarks on cheating

Sean O'Malley recently captured the UFC bantamweight championship in the biggest win of his career as he dethroned one of the most successful bantamweights of all time in Aljamain Sterling. However, his victory has been overshadowed by the recent comments he has made about his open relationship.

Fans were initially under the impression that Sean O'Malley's open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, permitted both of them to explore sexual relationships with others. As it turns out, O'Malley is the only one allowed to do so, as he believes it to be his right given his status as the family breadwinner.

His statement sparked controversy online, with many accusing the newly crowned bantamweight champion of infidelity. Pearl Davis, however, has claimed to be more understanding of his position, saying:

"So the rumor has it that Sean O'Malley actually had an open relationship with his wife until he got into red pill content and they actually closed it up. You know, this is why I talk so much about high value men cheating. Guys, I don't say this like I'm about it. I don't say this like you should do it, but I think if women go after the top 15% of men, they should expect that he might cheat, the same way then if they go for the top 15% of women. They know that she might leave for a better option."

Sean O'Malley, who is a supporter of Andrew Tate, likened himself to a king when justifying why he is entitled to step out of his relationship, while his wife isn't.

What did Sean O'Malley do for his wife and mother on Mother's Day?

Several months ago, O'Malley posted a YouTube video that depicted him celebrating Mother's Day in the company of his wife Danya Gonzalez and his mother. He gifted both women $50,000 each, for a grand total of $100,000 due to their roles as the most important women in his life.

His mother was his primary caretaker as a child. Gonzalez is the mother of his young daughter Elena, so 'Sugar' took it upon himself to spoil them. His wife, in particular, is someone he credits for supporting him when he was making no money as a fighter in the early days of his career.