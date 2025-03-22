Top MMA manager reacts to Paddy Pimblett's 'saying it for years about fighting Ilia Topuria' comment: "Somebody pull the receipts"

Paddy Pimblett has no love lost for Ilia Topuria. The beef between the two started in 2022 after they came face to face at a hotel ahead of UFC London where Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria. His recent comments about fighting Topuria drew a reaction from a top MMA manager.

Ad

Topuria vacated the featherweight title after defending it once against Max Holloway at UFC 308. He switched to the lightweight division and has called out for a title fight against the division's kingpin Islam Makhachev.

Pimblett was talking to reporters ahead of his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 314. In his interaction with the media, the Brit revealed that he has been asking to fight 'El Matador' for a long time. MMA Junkie posted the clip of the interview on their Instagram account in which Pimblett said:

Ad

Trending

"I've been saying it for years, I'd love to fight him, now that he has moved to 155 it'll be a possibility. ... I personally think I should be the one to welcome him in the lightweight division."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Ad

Renowned MMA manager Ibrahim Kawa showed up in the comments of the post and reacted to Pimblett's comments:

"Saying it for years? Somebody pull the receipts 😂😂"

[Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie's comments section on Instagram].

Paddy Pimblett reveals his future fight plans if he gets past Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett is returning to the octagon riding high on an eight-fight win streak. He defeated King Green in his most recent outing at UFC 304 and is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on his return.

Ad

Pimblett has his eyes set on the leading lightweight contenders, provided he gets past Chandler. Speaking to reporters ahead of his showdown with 'Iron', the 30-year-old explained his future rival by saying:

"I want someone at the top five... like Charles, Gaethje or Poirier, cause once I beat them... I can't rush to Islam lad, you know what I mean! Can't fight Islam when you beat No. 7, but someone in the top five in Abu Dhabi, and then Islam next year."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:26):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.