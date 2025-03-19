Top UFC featherweight feels Jon Jones is "playing some sort of reverso plan" against Tom Aspinall

A UFC featherweight weighed in on the ongoing reports of Jon Jones delaying a potential heavyweight title unifier with Tom Aspinall. Arnold Allen suggests that Jones may be employing a strategic delay to frustrate Aspinall.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Jones is demanding six months of training once the fight becomes official against Aspinall. The journalist cast doubts on UFC CEO Dana White's earlier remarks, in which he hinted that the heavyweight kingpin would return in the summer for a potential showdown against the Brit.

The report caught the attention of Allen, who drew an analogy to an old boxing strategy where younger fighters delay matches to face aging opponents past their prime.

However, Allen emphasized that Jones, who is older than Aspinall, appears to be flipping this tactic. He suggested that the pound-for-pound No. 2 in the UFC might be playing mind games, writing:

“In boxing usually the younger guy forces the older boy to wait until they are past their prime, I feel like Jon’s playing some sort of reverso plan, maybe banking on Tom to rush something or get frustrated 🤔.”

Check out Arnold Allen’s X post below:

Aspinall has been demanding a title unification bout against Jones since the Rochester native's first heavyweight title defense against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

However, Jones has dismissed the notion of fighting Aspinall and has reportedly emphasized that he wants a higher payday for the potential bout.

Tom Aspinall’s father says the interim champion deserves title unifier or Jon Jones must vacate

Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, recently spoke with Jamal Niaz, demanding that Jon Jones vacate the title if he refuses to accept a fight against the interim heavyweight champion.

Andy expressed frustration over his son's inactivity due to Jones, stating:

''You are contracted to do three fights a year and I think he's worked himself into a position where he [Aspinall] should fight for a belt. For me, if a guy doesn't want to fight for the belt, he should vacate it. Tom isn't bothered about Jon Jones...Jon Jones is just another body in the gym, another bum in the shower.”

He continued:

''He just wants to compete, he's a competitor. And as a coach, you want him to compete when he's fit. You don't want him sitting around in the gym.'’

Check out Andy Aspinall’s comments below (3:32):

