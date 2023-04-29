UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall is nearing a return to action for the first time since he tore multiple ligaments in his knee against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022.

The talented prospect will be making his anticipated return to the octagon in July this year, according to his recent statement. Aspinall was interviewed by Michael Bisping about his potential return, as well as what life has been like for the heavyweight contender since injury.

The pair discussed Nate Diaz's recent brawl, and Bisping then asked Tom Aspinall if he has been involved in any scuffles recently. The UFC heavyweight contender detailed an altercation he was involved in at a local bar whilst out with some friends, and said this:

"The altercation wasn't my fault, but the fact that I was at this particular bar at this particular time, with the people who were in there, I should have known better. I shouldn't have been in that kind of place. But I was with people who wanted to go in there... So I just went along with it."

"I had a look in there as we were entering the room, there was definitely sketchy characters around at the time. And I should've left it there, but I soldiered on. And trouble found me soon enough and I had to leave before it escalated any further... and unfortunately in this situation they did have a knife on them as well."

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones still has questions to answer

Tom Aspinall is currently considered one of the most promising fighters in the heavyweight division. He won his first five UFC fights by stoppage, and out of these, he was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus four times.

Unfortunately, Aspinall had to take a break from the game after sustaining a severe knee injury during his bout with Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. However, he is all set to make a comeback later this year.

Tom Aspinall recently expressed his views on Jon Jones' triumphant victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March. After taking a a three-year break from fighting to build his body to prepare for heavier opponents, Jones returned to the octagon and submitted Gane in the first round.

While Aspinall acknowledges Jones' remarkable performance, he believes that there are still some unanswered questions that need to be addressed:

"Very interesting result. Jon Jones looked great, [but] not a lot of answers on how Jon Jones looks at heavyweight. He looked great, ticked all the boxes, but there's still a lot of unanswered questions like: What does his cardo look like? What does his striking look like?"

