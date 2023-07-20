Top UFC lightweight teasing a fight announcement has fans screaming Beneil Dariush

Many fans believe Beneil Dariush could soon be returning to the octagon after another top UFC lightweight teased a fight announcement.

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself enjoying his time at the beach, but his caption likely alluded to his next fight. He kept his caption very brief without revealing too much as to what the announcement could be:

"Big news is coming"

Tsarukyan is currently ranked No.8 and has set his sights on the top ranked fighters in the division. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes wins over Damir Ismagulov and Joaquim Silva. Fans commented on the post and came to the conclusion on who his opponent could be based on the current landscape of the division, writing:

"Abu dhabi coming...Tsarukyan vs Dariush let’s gooo" [@armkarapetyan17 - Instagram]

"Please Arman vs Dariush #UFC294" [@tigran.arm777 - Instagram]

"You v Benny" [@briann.Alexander - Instagram]

"@arm_011 vs beneil ?" [@astrozulu9 - Instagram]

"You and Benny in October or probably fight night main event in november" [@dabarleychee_ - Instagram]

"In Abu Dhabi" [@queenhuda_ - Instagram]

Instagram comments

It remains to be seen whether fans are correct with their assumption that Tsarukyan will be fighting the No.4 ranked lightweight contender at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

When was Beneil Dariush's last fight?

Beneil Dariush most recently competed last month at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where he fought Charles Oliveira.

There was a lot on the line for the No.4 ranked UFC lightweight as a win over the former champion would have surely been enough to earn him a title shot against Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately for him, that wasn't meant to be as 'Do Bronx' earned a first-round TKO and will now challenge Makhachev at UFC 294 instead.

Prior to the loss, he was riding an impressive 8-fight winning streak that included wins over Tony Ferguson, Mateusz Gamrot, and Drew Dober. Despite the ranking, a bout against Arman Tsarukyan could be a great opportunity as a win could put his name back in the mix for a potential title shot.