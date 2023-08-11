Top UFC middleweight issues hilarious 5-word reaction in response to Elon Musk snubbing UFC and Dana White

A top UFC middleweight reacted after Elon Musk appeared to have snubbed the UFC and Dana White.

Derek Brunson had a hilarious response to Elon Musk revealing stipulations for his rumored bout with fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. He mentioned that the social media giants will be handling the promotion and distribution for the event, as opposed to the UFC.

Musk wrote:

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)...Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all...I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Derek Brunson came accross the tweet and reposted it with a hilarious response to the promotion seemingly being out of the running to host the event. He wrote that it's just the unfortunate result of the business decisions in MMA, writing:

"The hustle of combat sports"

Derek Brunson's reaction to Elon Musk tweet [@DerekBrunson - Twitter]

It remains to be see whether Dana White will make another attempt to convince both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to compete inside the octagon under UFC banners.

When is the next UFC pay-per-view?

Although it appears as though the promotion will miss out on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, the business moves forward as the MMA leader hosts UFC 292 on August 19.

The event will be headlined by the highly anticipated bantamweight title fight as Sean O'Malley challenges champion Aljamain Sterling. 'FunkMaster' made history this past May as his split decision win over Henry Cejudo set the record for most successful bantamweight title reigns in the promotion's history.

'Sugar,' on the other hand, will look to join Jamahal Hill on the list of former Contender Series alums to go on and win a championship. He will be in for a tough test at 'Funkmaster' is known for his elite grappling, which was on full display in his win over a former Olympic gold medal winning wrestler in Cejudo.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley poster