The No.5-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns expressed frustration at the lack of response from potential opponents as he seeks to book a fight for the upcoming UFC 288 event.

'Durinho' is currently riding high on a wave of confidence following his recent victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, where he secured a unanimous decision win. Since his impressive performance, Burns' stock has risen significantly in the UFC welterweight division, and he has become a hot commodity for potential opponents seeking a high-profile fight.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist has taken to social media to express his disappointment. In a recent tweet, he shared a meme featuring 'Sad Pablo Escobar', a popular internet meme used to convey feelings of disappointment and frustration. The meme depicted Burns waiting for a response from a viable opponent for his upcoming fight at UFC 288:

"Still waiting."

Gilbert Burns is actively seeking a new opponent for his next fight. He recently called out both Belal Muhammad and former lightweight interim titleholder Dustin Poirier, expressing his desire to face either of them at UFC 288.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Could we see Burns vs. Poirier in the Octagon? Could we see Burns vs. Poirier in the Octagon? 👀 https://t.co/1gb3ujBaQM

Additionally, a recent injury sustained by Charles Oliveira has resulted in his fight with Beneil Dariush being rescheduled to UFC 289, leaving the co-main event spot on the Newark card vacant. Seizing the opportunity, Burns offered himself up as a potential replacement for the vacant spot, hoping to secure a fight and prove himself as one of the top fighters in the welterweight division.

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad squabble about potential UFC 288 co-main event

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad have both expressed their interest in fighting at UFC 288. Burns, fresh off a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, is eager to make a quick turnaround and keep his momentum going.

Despite the initial agreement to fight at UFC 288, both fighters began teasing that there were issues with the match-up. Burns suggested that 'Remember The Name' might not be able to make weight for the event, which Muhammad did not deny.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

The Chicago native explained that the event falls just days after Ramadan, and as a result, it would be much harder than usual for him to make weight. He requested a catchweight instead, noting that he was surprised 'Durinho' wanted to cut more weight so soon after having just done so for his recent fight.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ?🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/GilbertDurinho… Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ?🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/GilbertDurinho…

Although the potential match-up remains up in the air, both fighters have shown their willingness to fight each other. Muhammad's request for a catchweight may be a reasonable compromise

