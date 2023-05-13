Top UFC welterweight posts famous Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston photo with a 'touch of Dana White' to taunt Leon Edwards

A top UFC welterweight has taken a jibe at reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards by posting a photoshopped image of the Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston boxing rivalry on Instagram. The image in question is the iconic photo of Ali standing over Liston after knocking him down in their rematch on May 25, 1965.

No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad photoshopped his own face on Ali's and Edwards' face on that of Liston. He also photoshopped UFC president Dana White to appear as one of the people seated ringside for the fight.

📸 Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston is one of sport's most iconic images and it was captured 57 years ago today

Additionally, Muhammad's post featured a quote from the 2004 movie 'Troy.' The line from the historical war movie is believed to be a shortened version of a quote from ancient Greek poet Homer's 'Iliad.'

The statement in Muhammad's Instagram post read:

"There are no pacts between lions and men," said the lion before he mauled the man.

Belal Muhammad faced Leon Edwards in a high-stakes matchup back in March 2021. Their fight ended in an NC (No Contest), courtesy of an eye poke from Edwards. They've been at loggerheads ever since.

Muhammad has relentlessly lobbied for a rematch. Edwards initially appeared to be open to it. However, he later suggested that 'Remember the Name' doesn't deserve a rematch against him.

Both fighters continued their winning ways in their ensuing bouts, with Edwards notably capturing the UFC welterweight title in August 2022.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards' next fight and a potential rematch against Belal Muhammad

According to UFC president Dana White, UFC welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards will defend his title against former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington. The fight's date is yet to be officially announced.

Belal Muhammad secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns earlier this month. The consensus is that the UFC will likely book Belal Muhammad to face the winner of the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington matchup for the welterweight title.

Ergo, Muhammad's long-standing wish of facing Edwards in a rematch could come true, provided 'Rocky' beats Covington.





Watch the #UFC288 Official Fight Highlights between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns now

The Edwards vs. Covington fight was expected to take place in July in the former's native UK. However, 'Rocky' turned down the July date, as he wanted to recover from certain nagging injury issues.

Furthermore, Edwards recently opined that he'd like to defend his title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21. On the contrary, Covington has called for their potential matchup to transpire in the US.





Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon Edwards

