Top UFC welterweight reminisces "best trash talker" Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 249 media conference call with Tony Ferguson 

Former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is often touted as one of the best mixed martial arts of all time. However, a top UFC welterweight believes 'The Eagle' is also one of the best trash talkers in the game.

Unlike his fellow UFC athletes like Conor McGregor and Colby Covington, Nurmagomedov is almost always cordial with his opponents. But his UFC 249 conference call with Tony Ferguson was hilariously different.

In a recent tweet, top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad posted 'The Eagle's' UFC 249 media conference call with Ferguson, labeling the Dagetani as 'the best trash talker':

"😂😂😂😂 Khabib was the best trash talker."

In the voice clip, the lightweight legend can be heard effortlessly making fun of Tony Ferguson, labeling 'El Cucuy' jealous for trying to smear his Reebok sponsorship:

"Now you talk about Reebok because these guys don't give you [a] contract. Now you [are] jealous. Tony, Reebok, they make very good shoes now. I can order for you. What size [do] you have? Please let me know. They can make you shoes like interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson."

Expand Tweet

The dream matchup ultimately never came to be as Khabib Nurmagomedov backed out of the event due to travel restrictions in his home country of Russia due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How many times was Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov canceled?

Although Tony Ferguson is no longer in his prime, and his recent losing skid has diminished his once-alluring aura, 'El Cucuy' was once a formidable name in the UFC lightweight division.

In his heyday, the American was touted as the one to dethrone the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, despite UFC's best effort to pair up the duo, such a matchup never came to be.

The fight was scheduled five times before being canceled each time for various reasons.

The duo was first paired at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale in 2015. Three months before the scheduled bout, the Dagestani pulled out of the event due to a rib injury.

The fight was rebooked at UFC on Fox 19 in 2016. The bout, expected to serve as a title eliminator, was ultimately scrapped as 'El Cucuy' was forced out of the event owing to health complications arising from blood and fluid in his lungs.

At UFC 209 in 2017, the premier promotion once again paired up the two, this time with the interim lightweight title on the line. Sure enough, the fight fell apart after Khabib Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to a brutal weight cut.

Again, at UFC 223 in 2018, a knee injury on Ferguson's side six days before the event prevented the fight.

The last attempt to make the dream fight was made at UFC 249. As fate would have it, the event collapsed again as COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented the Dagestani from competing.

Expand Tweet