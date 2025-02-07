"Topuria is an assassin"- Dustin Poirier drops truth bomb on Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev in a potential clash

Dustin Poirier offered a candid take on Ilia Topuria’s potential move to lightweight and a speculated contest against divisional champion Islam Makhachev. While many contenders at 145 pounds are eager for a title shot, Topuria remains focused on becoming a two-division champion by challenging Makhachev.

'El Matador' has been vocal about his desire for a super fight against the UFC lightweight champion, believing a victory over Makhachev would cement him as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The undefeated Spaniard, fresh off dominant wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, has proven that he belongs among the elite in the sport.

On the other hand, Makhachev isn't exactly on board with that idea, particularly because he offered Volkanokvski two opportunities in the past to chase the double champ status. Topuria’s ambitions seemingly align with growing speculation from fans and MMA pundits that Dana White’s blockbuster announcement could involve a high-profile fight between him and Makhachev.

Poirier weighed in on the potential clash during a recent interview with 'The Schmo', calling the featherweight champion an “assassin” with knockout power that may translate across divisions. He said:

"There [are] still guys I think at 145 for Topuria to fight. I've never seen Topuria in person but if he can make 145... Dude, Islam's a big guy. I think he's going to be a lot bigger than Topuria."

Poirier added:

"But that being said, Topuria is an assassin and I believe he can knock out anybody from 145 to 170 pounds."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (5:00):

Alexander Volkanovski offers candid take on Ilia Topuria chasing a fight against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has responded to Ilia Topuria’s desire to move up in weight, urging him to stop wasting time and defend his featherweight title. After knocking out Volkanovski and Max Holloway in 2024, Topuria has his sights set on Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title.

Following Makhachev’s UFC 311 victory over Renato Moicano, Topuria made it clear that he believes he is the superior fighter and wants to challenge for double-champ status. While Volkanovski understands Topuria’s ambitions, he believes the Spaniard should first handle business in the featherweight division.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Volkanovski said:

"Of course, I don’t want to get in the way of someone’s [plan]. I want that fight so it’s gonna suck because I’d love that but that’s just if the UFC wants it and he’s pushing for it and they can make that happen, then good on him but if they can’t make it happen, stop wasting time.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4:50):

