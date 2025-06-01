"Topuria's nightmare" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan submits former Bellator lightweight champion in grappling match

Arman Tsarukyan recently made noise and got the fight community reacting when he took out a former Bellator lightweight champion.

Ad

Tsarukyan faced Patricky Pitbull in the main event of the ADXC 10 fight card in Moscow, Russia, where he submitted Pitbull by rear-naked choke to win the fight. A little bit after the fight, @Combat_Casuals shared a clip on X that showed the top-ranked UFC lightweight contender's victory.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @Combat_Casuals' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Topurias nightmare"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Makes sense why Topuria didn't want the smoke"

"Arman vs Topuria. After Ilia kills Charles"

"It took him 5 rounds to beat a washed old man😶‍🌫️"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Arman Tsarukyan submitting Patricky Pitbull in a grappling match. [Screenshots courtesy: @Combat_Casuals on X]

Arman Tsarukyan opens up about potential Paddy Pimblett fight

Arman Tsarukyan missed his first opportunity to compete for the lightweight title at UFC 311 due to a back injury. Since CEO Dana White has been strict about not granting him an immediate title shot, Tsarukyan has been considering potential opponents.

Ad

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, 'Akhalkalakets' expressed his desire to face Paddy Pimblett, stating:

"Paddy, he looked very good in his last fight, and now we can say he can beat top 10 fighters. I don't know, so he's #8 or something, and he's not gonna fight very soon. Maybe he wants to fight at the end of this year, but I wanna fight this summer and then at the end of this year."

Ad

He added:

"Yeah, I'll take that [a fight against Pimblett]. I'll take that because he has a big name. He just beat Michael Chandler, and he has a six or seven [fight] win streak. He's never lost in the UFC, so it makes sense to get back and get more fans from the U.K."

Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.