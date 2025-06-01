"Topuria's nightmare" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan submits former Bellator lightweight champion in grappling match

Arman Tsarukyan recently made noise and got the fight community reacting when he took out a former Bellator lightweight champion.
Tsarukyan faced Patricky Pitbull in the main event of the ADXC 10 fight card in Moscow, Russia, where he submitted Pitbull by rear-naked choke to win the fight. A little bit after the fight, @Combat_Casuals shared a clip on X that showed the top-ranked UFC lightweight contender's victory.
Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @Combat_Casuals' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:
"Topurias nightmare"
Others commented:
"Makes sense why Topuria didn't want the smoke"
"Arman vs Topuria. After Ilia kills Charles"
"It took him 5 rounds to beat a washed old man😶🌫️"
Arman Tsarukyan opens up about potential Paddy Pimblett fight
Arman Tsarukyan missed his first opportunity to compete for the lightweight title at UFC 311 due to a back injury. Since CEO Dana White has been strict about not granting him an immediate title shot, Tsarukyan has been considering potential opponents.
In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, 'Akhalkalakets' expressed his desire to face Paddy Pimblett, stating:
"Paddy, he looked very good in his last fight, and now we can say he can beat top 10 fighters. I don't know, so he's #8 or something, and he's not gonna fight very soon. Maybe he wants to fight at the end of this year, but I wanna fight this summer and then at the end of this year."
He added:
"Yeah, I'll take that [a fight against Pimblett]. I'll take that because he has a big name. He just beat Michael Chandler, and he has a six or seven [fight] win streak. He's never lost in the UFC, so it makes sense to get back and get more fans from the U.K."
