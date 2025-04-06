Torrez Finney shrugs off backlash after setting UFC record for lowest output in a win: "That was a dud"

UFC middleweight contender Torrez Finney won his debut fight at UFC Vegas 105 against Robert Valentin via split decision. However, Finney received a lot of backlash for his performance as he landed a total of 17 strikes, with just four of them being significant across three rounds. As a result, he set a UFC record for the lowest output in a win inside the promotion.

Speaking about his lackluster display in his post-fight press conference, the 26-year-old said:

"The plan was to throw ground and pound but maybe in this fight I focused more on position than striking. I was too much positioned, and I didn't take advantage of the openings. I don't know what was holding me back. It was a weird performance. In my honest opinion, that was a dud. It happens. I feel great, it's just the night sometimes and tonight was one of those nights."

He added:

"I just have to grow. I have been fighting only since October 2020. My coach told me in less than 5 years, I'm fighting in the UFC. I'm a perfectionist. I care about the W, but I care even more about the performance. I got to do better on my part."

Check out Torrez Finney's comments below (via @MMAJunkie on X):

Notably, Finney fought three times on 'Dana White's Contender Series' before finally getting a UFC contract.

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson mocks Torrez Finney for his performance

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson took a dig at Torrez Finney for his insipid performance at UFC Vegas 105. Due to his lack of offense, Brunson trolled him with a post on X saying Finney didn't throw a single punch:

"Torrez Finney might be the first guy I've seen go 15 minutes in a MMA fight and haven't throw a single punch. Man out here doing side quests for Guinness World Records."

Check out Derek Brunson's comments below:

