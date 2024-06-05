“Total warrior” - Fans in pure awe of Rodtang’s technical masterpiece against Edgar Tabares in Denver

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has impressed fans all over the world with his A-1 skills. They've helped secure some of the most devastating victories the game has ever seen.

One of them happened in May last year at ONE Championship's first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. There, the promotion's flyweight Muay Thai king employed a masterclass in striking over Mexican Edgar Tabares, who he steadily tore down with a variety of strikes, including crisp elbows, that culminated in him finishing his opponent by KO in the second round of their title clash.

That classic performance by Rodtang in Denver was recently revisited by ONE in a video highlight reel posted on Instagram. The post came in line with the scheduled return of 'The Iron Man' at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

Watch the video clip below:

Unsurprisingly, comments from fans started to flood in, with reactions that highlighted the stellar showing of Rodtang against Tabares, as well as celebrating the kind of fighter the Thai superstar is.

Below are screenshots of some of the fan comments on Instagram:

Fan reactions to Rodtang's domination of Mexican Edgar Tabares

Rodtang seeks to put up another brilliant showing at ONE 167, where he will make his retun to kickboxing. He will take on veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing showdown, which will be the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The last time that the Jitmuangnon Gym standout took the ONE circle for kickboxing was in January 2023 when he ended up winning by unanimous decision over Jiduo Yibu of China.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denis Puric vows to bring the thunder against Rodtang at ONE 167

Denic Puric knows he is up against a formidable opponent in Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand, but he said it will not stop him from taking the fight to 'The Iron Man' and coming up with a win.

'The Bosnian Menace' sounded the warning in an interview with ONE Championship, saying that he is sure of what he wants to accomplish and will go for it.

The 39-year-old kickboxer said:

"He's not gonna be doing this [punches his own face] with me. Do it, let's go, I'll be kicking your jaw right now."

Puric is viewing his upcoming kickboxing clash with Rodtang with a lot of significance, looking to use a victory to make a case for himself for a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title long held by the Thai superstar.