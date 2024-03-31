Tracy Cortez reacts to Conor McGregor's behind-the-scenes fight clip from 'Road House' movie

Tracy Cortez has just outed herself as a Conor McGregor fan, or at the very least a fan of the fight scenes the Irishman authored for 'Road House.' The nearly unbeaten UFC women's flyweight said as much in the comment section of an Instagram post made by Prime Video.

The post consisted of a clip of the Irishman coaching everyone, especially his 'Road House' co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, through the fight scenes.

It was these fight scenes that drew Cortez's praise in the Instagram comment section of the post. She was joined by several other fighters who also had kind words to share for McGregor's efforts.

Making it onto the silver screen is the dream of several fighters with the goal of securing an income stream following their combat sports career. Cortez, however, is yet to earn an opportunity in acting. Instead, she is targeting the UFC women's flyweight title, which is currently held by Alexa Grasso.

Thus far, she is still ranked outside of the top 10 of her division at #11. This is despite the fact that Cortez is currently on an 11-fight win streak, with five of her victories coming under the UFC banner. She last defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision at Noche UFC last year.

Tracy Cortez was once engaged to Brian Ortega

It is not uncommon for UFC fighters to find themselves in a relationship with each other. Thus, Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega were regarded as something of a power couple during their time together. In fact, the two were even engaged. Alas, things between them ultimately soured and they parted ways.

The exact reason behind the break down of their relationship remains unknown, however, the two have had less-than-friendly, albeit indirect, interactions on social media. Furthermore, certain rumors suggest that their relationship ended due to alleged infidelity on Ortega's part.