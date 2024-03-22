"THAT'S the best they can do with $85 million???" - Early fan reviews rip apart Conor McGregor's fight scene with Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House'

One of Conor McGregor's fight scenes with Jake Gyllenhaal in their 2024 'Road House' remake was just eviscerated by fans online, who watched the film's premiere and were left disappointed by some of the on-screen action. This criticism is especially notable given that McGregor is an MMA fighter.

His experience as a professional fighter and former two-division UFC champion was expected to bring some legitimacy to the fight scenes for 'Road House,' which as an action movie, doesn't prioritize much else. Unfortunately, McGregor and Gyllenhaal's joint efforts were still poorly received.

Check out Conor McGregor's fight scene with Jake Gyllenhaal:

Fans flocked to X to react to a shared tweet embedding one of the pair's fight scenes, with one fan scoffing at the level of acting shown.

"That's some next level cringe acting..."

Another fan even wondered whether the fight scene was AI-generated given how unnatural both McGregor and Gyllenhaal's movements seemed to him.

"Is this not partly AI generated? Some of the movements almost look animated at times"

Some fans even decried the allocation of the film's budget, as it led to what many are criticizing as a subpar fight scene.

"Holy sh*t. THAT'S the best they can do with $85 million??? This movie might be worse than Morbius."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

While 'Road House' was McGregor's acting debut, more was expected of him regarding the fight scenes. This was especially the case after the Irishman's recent revelation that, for authenticity, he was asked to strike the stuntmen on occasion. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have translated well on screen.

Conor McGregor's 'Road House' obligations have stalled his UFC return, claims Dana White

In recent months, Dana White has had to answer questions regarding Conor McGregor's long absence from the octagon. While the UFC CEO previously claimed that McGregor's wealth was an obstacle, he has now claimed that the Irishman's commitment to 'Road House' has blocked his UFC return.

Despite his return bout against Michael Chandler being announced in Feb. 2023, there has been no sign of an official date for the Irishman's octagon return. Whether that will now be resolved with USADA's departure and McGregor's 'Road House' commitments coming to an end remains to be seen.