Who was Jose Cortez, Tracy Cortez's brother?

Born into a family of fighters, Tracy Cortez had three siblings, the eldest being Jose Cortez. However, Jose died of germ cell cancer in 2011.

Tracy Cortez credits Jose as the reason behind her move to combat sports. Tracy had followed Jose into the wrestling scene. However, his November 2008 bout against UFC veteran Drew Fickett prompted her to strap up the MMA gloves.

Unfortunately, his bout against Fickett marked his last fight. He had shown signs of distress during the contest. Displaying symptoms of cardiovascular issues during that fight, Jose was soon diagnosed with the disease. He lost his battle to cancer after having fought the disease for almost three years.

Tracy Cortez honors her brother Jose

Right after Tracy Cortez was smitten with the art of MMA, she accompanied her brother Jose to a gym, where he put her into a fight right off the bat. Jose Cortez claimed that a beating would force Tracy Cortez away from the combat sports circuit.

In the aftermath of her brother's passing, Tracy Cortez got a tattoo in honor of him. The artwork saw Jose sporting a UFC t-shirt. She revealed that it was her brother's dream to fight in the promotion. Following her debut in Dana White's Contender Series, she has gone on to record an unbeaten streak of four fights in the UFC.

She has previously spoken about her mindset and how her brother's experience influenced her mentality going into fights.

Also Read

"Every time I feel tired or I feel fatigued or I question anything, I think like, damn, my brother fought with cancer in his heart and he didn't give up. He fought through it. I'm perfectly healthy. I'm more than capable to do what I'm doing. This is easy work. That's a huge motivator for me."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh