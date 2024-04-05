Tracy Cortez shares four-word reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's skit featuring Sean O'Malley lookalike

Tracy Cortez was one of the notable commenters on a recent video that Merab Dvalishvili posted.

Dvalishvili did a skit with a Sean O'Malley lookalike where the bantamweight star was training the 'Suga' cosplayer after too much indulgence in cannabis.

The Instagram account @espnmma picked up the video and it traveled across multiple social media platforms with the current reigning UFC bantamweight champion responding on X, indicating he got a kick out of it.

The two men are seemingly on a collision course as O'Malley holds the gold while Dvalishvili is the number one contender at 135 pounds.

Speaking of rankings, the number 11 ranked UFC flyweight contender Cortez was one of many who responded to the humourous video on IG. She commented:

"this had me laughing!"

Check the Dvalishvili skit teasing O'Malley that Tracy Cortez commented on below:

Tracy Cortez and her social media presence

Tracy Cortez is a surging contender at 125 pounds in the UFC and also draws a lot of attention to her social media. Cortez relatively recently had a TikTok photo of herself repurposed to X where many remarked that her ex Brian Ortega had 'fumbled' to use the parlance of our times.

The Arizona native utilizes her Instagram platform to post a myriad of photographs from her day-to-day life. This can encompass outfits of the day and photos at live events to training footage and bikini photos in the 30-year-old's downtime.

Cortez also seems to enjoy tweeting out inspirational quotes and indulging in more expressions centric to her spirituality on X. She has also been transparent about the mental health hurdles that can accompany fighting as evidenced from past posts on her Instagram story circa December 2022.

In a transcription, courtesy of MMA Fighting, Cortez stated:

"I know after my fight I've been a little MIA here on social media. I'm gonna be as honest as I can be. I'm currently in a place in my life where I've just been going through it, physically and mentally."

"I want to say I haven't been in the right head space since sometime in August. Life has been testing me under circumstances that I least expected. I'm currently healing, I'm prioritizing my mental health and just taking life a day at a time."

