Tracy Cortez shares major tease about next fight: "Contract is signed babe"

A recent Tracy Cortez fan interaction on X featured a hint about her next fight. After posting a collage of herself on the social media platform, Cortez drew the attention of an inquisitive fan, who asked the UFC women's flyweight when she is next expected to fight.

While Cortez didn't reveal much, especially when or who she will be facing, she did disclose to the fan in question that she has at least signed a contract for her next bout. It is now a waiting game as for when the UFC will announce the fight. She wrote:

"Contract is signed babe, they just haven't announced it"

Check out Tracy Cortez's post below:

It's a valid question, as Cortez is barely active. She has never fought more than once per year in the UFC. She first joined the promotion in 2019, beating Vanessa Melo at women's bantamweight at UFC Fight Night 164. Thereafter, she fought once in 2020, beating Stephanie Egger at UFC Fight Island 5, also at 135 pounds.

She followed that up by cutting down to women's flyweight in 2021, where she scraped past Justine Kish at UFC Vegas 24. A year later in 2022, she had her first pay-per-view assignment at UFC 274, defeating Melissa Gatto. Then, in 2023, at Noche UFC, she defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Finally, last year at UFC on ESPN 59, she landed the biggest fight of her life against former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who was taking part in her third women's flyweight bout. Unfortunately for Cortez, the matchup represented her ceiling, as she was dominated across five rounds.

Tracy Cortez is a Dana White's Contender Series winner

Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) is the brainchild of UFC CEO Dana White, after whom the promotion is named. It serves as a feeder organization for the UFC, and has led to the signing of several future stars. Among them is Tracy Cortez, who defeated Mariya Agapova at DWCS 22.

Check out Tracy Cortez after winning at DWCS 22:

The victory earned her a UFC contract. While she has not yet joined the ranks of the likes of Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill as DWCS winners who have gone on to become UFC champions, it's certainly a goal she's aiming for. However, with the great Valentina Shevchenko ruling at 125 pounds, it's a tall order.

