Train with Angela Lee in ONE Championship’s latest interactive game

Angela Lee has proven to be a star in ONE Championship and now she’s a star in the promotion’s latest interactive game.

'Angela Lee: Unstoppable' is a game that lets you feel like you’re training with the ONE women’s atomweight world champion. All the challenges in the game are meant to test your reaction time and accuracy.

Lee is the perfect fighter for a training game like this. The 25-year-old was born to a family of martial artists and has been training ever since she started walking. She’s won two World Pankration Championships and the 2013 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship. Lee also holds the distinction of being the youngest MMA world champion after winning the ONE title in 2016.

'Angela Lee: Unstoppable' features two game modes – Fever and Training. In training mode, you can choose five different types of training. Meanwhile, Fever mode subjects you to a gauntlet of all these challenges in one go.

'Angela Lee: Unstoppable' is the latest addition to ONE Championship’s growing list of interactive games. Previously, Brandon Vera, Rodtang Jitmaungnon, and Lee’s younger sister Victoria have all been featured as protagonists for an interactive game. The game is now playable on the ONE Super App, available for both Android and iOS.

Angela Lee is training for the “biggest challenge” of her career

After almost three years away from action, Angela Lee will make her return at ONE X to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex.

In her latest Instagram post, she posted a quote from an interview where she expressed her excitement for her return:

“I can’t wait to return to the ONE Circle and defend my title for the fifth time. This fight is the biggest challenge of my career, but on March 26, you will hear AND STILL.”

‘Unstoppable’ has dominated the atomweight division since her arrival in ONE Championship. She has held the atomweight world title since its inception, and has not relinquished it since.

Many had called for her to vacate the world title due to her inactivity, but this was denied by the promotion and by Lee herself. Instead, the best fighters in the division competed in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. The eight-participant single-elimination tournament saw Stamp rise above the competition and earn the right to challenge her idol, Lee.

With her baby girl growing by the day, Lee has been able to return to training and work her way back into game form.

At ONE X, Lee will get a chance to prove to the world how being a mom has only made her even more ‘Unstoppable'.

