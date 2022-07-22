Training at home gym helping Amanda Nunes to work on her "mental chin", says Laura Sanko

In what Joe Rogan labeled "the biggest upset in the history of the sport," Amanda Nunes lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Peña at UFC 269. Nunes is widely considered the greatest female mixed martial artist in history, and nobody expected her to lose the way she did.

Following her loss, Amanda Nunes announced that she was leaving her longtime team at American Top Team (ATT) to start her own training facility. While it came as a surprise to many, the featherweight champion has been confident in her decision. Since her seven-year unbeaten streak was snapped at UFC 269, Nunes has been training at her own facility in Florida.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, UFC and ESPN broadcaster Laura Sanko gave her thoughts on the move from 'The Lioness'. Sanko recently spoke to Amanda Nunes and stated that she could feel happiness and lightness radiating from Nunes' energy. Speaking about her new gym, Sanko said:

"And now she's got the gym, her camp situated exactly how she wants it to be... she has essentially an apartment at the gym where she and Nina and Reagan [her daughter] can just like hang out between training sessions... I genuinely think Amanda Nunes is in the best mental space she's been in in a very long time and that is a dangerous place for her to be."

Noting the importance of mental fortitude in fighting, Sanko stated:

"Having a mental chin is important... there's that genetic physical chin and then there's a mental chin and it doesn't mean that you're a quitter, it just means like, what is your body's natural reaction to getting cracked and getting your bell rung and you're seeing stars and like, what's your instincts after those moments? So I'm sure Amanda's been training that and I'm sure that Julianna's going to try to exploit it as well..."

Watch our full interview with Laura Sanko below:

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 will headline UFC 277

'The Lioness' and 'The Venezuelan Vixen' have been coaching opposing teams on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). As is tradition, the team coaches will fight each other to mark the end of the season and the rivalry.

Nunes and Peña will square off in a fight that will determine the future of the bantamweight division. If Julianna Peña can beat Amanda Nunes again, she will shut the door on the rivalry, making way for new contenders for the 135lbs strap. However, if the Brazilian reclaims gold, the UFC will most likely book a trilogy between the two fighters.

UFC 277 will take place on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The co-main event will see former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno go up against Kiwi contender Kai Kara-France for the interim belt.

The winner of this fight will face Deiveson Figueiredo in a unification bout. No.5 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis will also return to the octagon to face No.11 ranked Sergei Pavlovich.

