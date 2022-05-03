"You're not a champ until you defend it" - Julianna Pena not content with simply winning belt from Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena shocked the world when she defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Nobody could have predicted the 'Performance of the Night' from the newly crowned champion. Pena stood toe-to-toe with the Brazilian in the stand-up and eventually submitted Nunes late into the second round to capture the belt.

Such a stunning and surprising victory has meant even 'The Venezuelan Vixan' herself still feels like a contender. The newly crowned champion has admitted that she knows the division is still looking for her to legitimize herself as the top fighter. Pena believes this can only be done if she defends the belt.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Julianna Pena was asked if she considers herself to be the best fighter in the women's bantamweight division. The champion began by conveying the respect she has for Amanda Nunes:

"I would say I absolutely respect everything that Amanda has done for the sport and done in general for women's MMA. She has elavated the sport for having such an accolade of accomplishment."

Pena then followed up with:

"For me I still feel like a contender. I still feel like there's a target on my back. And I still feel like there's more work to be done. I'm not content with just 'Oh you've got the belt.' No. You're not a champ until you defend it. And until I solidfy that this is my belt. For me, I'm waking up every morning thinking I still haven't hit my goal."

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

The highly anticipated rematch between the two women is set to take place, but no date has been confirmed. Pena and Nunes will each feature as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter season 30. When the finally do clash, Nunes will be looking to reclaim gold from Pena, who handed the Brazilian her first octagon loss in seven years.

Dana White believes it has the potential to be the biggest fight in women's MMA history. A feat that White believes is currently held by Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey.

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's fight of all time. Ronda Rousey and Holly is the one right now."

A second victory over Amanda Nunes would not only silence the doubters in Pena's division, but it is sure to put the world and fans alike on notice.

