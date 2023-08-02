“Training just to make him suffer” - Paulo Costa's hatred for Khamzat Chimaev is real, and it's going to make UFC 294 must-see TV

Paulo Costa is set to make his comeback to the octagon in a middleweight showdown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on October 21. The highly anticipated event will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Over the past year, 'The Eraser' has been relentlessly pursuing a showdown with Chimaev, fueled by a heated altercation that erupted at the UFC Performance Institute last September. The animosity between the two fighters has been nothing short of explosive, evident from their fiery exchanges on social media.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paulo Costa left no doubt about his genuine disdain for 'Borz,' vowing that this intense rivalry will set the octagon ablaze and make UFC 294 an absolute must-watch spectacle:

"The fight card [UFC 294] is amazing, for sure the biggest event of the year. Dana and all the UFC managers have put a lot of effort on that card to bring the best."

He added:

"Yes, I hate that dude [Khamzat]. I'm training just to make him suffer not only to beat him. I want to do that in a great style. I put all my skills and my... concentration and focus to be better than ever, physically, mentally, and technically. You know all parts together to help me perform better than ever. I know over there in Abu Dhabi would be a kind of 'his house' but I don't care, I'm going there to take over."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (from 2:05):

Paulo Costa claims the victor of his fight against Khamzat Chimaev will earn a title shot

Paulo Costa's journey since his UFC 253 loss to Israel Adesanya has been anything but smooth, with only one victory to his name in almost three years. As for Khamzat Chimaev, the rising star is yet to claim a win against a ranked middleweight opponent.

However, 'Borrachinha' has boldly claimed that their upcoming UFC 294 clash will determine the next middleweight title challenger.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 32-year-old Brazilian stated:

"The winner of this fight is going to fight for the belt so I'm very motivated for this fight. First, because it's a great fight... The second reason is for the money. The third reason is because after that who [wins] is going to be next for a title shot."

Check out Costa's comments below (from 30:13):