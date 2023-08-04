Training partner doesn't see Jake Paul knocking out Nate Diaz despite 'many tools in his arsenal'

Jake Paul's training partner seemingly believes that the 'The Problem Child' is unlikely to KO Nate Diaz in their highly-anticipated boxing match. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (6-1 boxing) suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career in February 2023, losing to Tommy Fury via split decision.

Following that, Jake Paul signed on to face boxing debutant and former UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight professional boxing bout on August 5th, 2023. After the loss against Fury, Paul parted ways with his longtime trainer BJ Flores and his co-trainer Danny Smith.

Paul's former trainer, boxing legend Shane Mosely, was subsequently brought in as an advisor for the upcoming fight against Diaz. Additionally, Theotrice Chambers aka Theo Chambers has been serving as Paul's boxing coach for the much-awaited fight.

As reported by SunSport, 23-year-old boxing prospect Joshua Pagan recently shed light upon Paul's training camp for the Diaz fight. Pagan worked as Paul's training partner during the camp in Puerto Rico and lauded the YouTube megastar for his "work ethic and willingness to learn."

The undefeated fighter praised Paul for being focused and prepared to work when he comes to the gym. Nevertheless, he appeared to indicate that despite Paul having a respectable boxing arsenal, his bout against Diaz probably won't end in a knockout victory.

However, Joshua Pagan asserted that he sees Paul beating Diaz on the judges' scorecards. Pagan stated:

"My prediction for the Nate Diaz fight is a unanimous decision for Jake... I think Jake just has too many tools in his arsenal, and what he is learning in this camp is going to pay off and show come fight night."

Moreover, Joshua Pagan believes "changes in camp and preparation" would help Jake Paul defeat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch. On that note, he feels Paul should fight Fury after the Nate Diaz matchup.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz prediction -- UFC striking savant reveals his pick for the boxing match

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier, who's long been hailed as one of the best strikers in the UFC, explained why he's picking Jake Paul to beat Nate Diaz. On The MMA Hour, Poirier was asked if he foresees Paul defeating Diaz, to which he simply replied by saying, "Yeah..." He notably emphasized that Paul is younger, bigger, and faster than Diaz.

'The Diamond' opined that Diaz is a seasoned veteran and Paul's a comparatively inexperienced fighter best known for his YouTube career.

Regardless, he insinuated that Jake Paul mustn't be underestimated, as he's more experienced than Nate Diaz in the sport of boxing. 'The Diamond' explained that Diaz's boxing is effective in MMA but won't be enough to beat Paul in the boxing ring. Poirier said:

"[Jake Paul] has the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting. He's younger and more explosive. Diaz's boxing is good for MMA, [but] it's a completely different thing..."

Watch Poirier's assessment at 22:40 in the video below: