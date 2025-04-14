“Training partners look like Khamzat” - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis drops new sparring snaps 

Dricus du Plessis is rumored to be defending his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev next. However, the UFC has not made any official announcements regarding this matchup. Recently, the South African fighter shared new sparring photos, which sparked a reaction from fans.

In a collaborative Instagram post with ARES Fighting Championships and MMA fighter Hugo Guillon, 'Stillknocks' was seen sparring with the latter. Guillon is one of the latest training partners of du Plessis, who competes in the middleweight division of the French MMA promotion, ARES.

Check out Dricus du Plessis sparring in the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens reacted to the post. One user wrote:

"Dricus [du Plessis] is so nervous that he’s making his training partners look like Khamzat [Chimaev]"

Others commented:

"In the good 🔥🔥"

"Dricus monster🔥"

"Great photos"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fans' reactions to Dricus du Plessis' sparring images. [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Bo Nickal speaks about Dricus du Plessis' fighting style

Dricus du Plessis has an unorthodox fight style that effectively combines striking and grappling. As a result, the South African fighter remains undefeated in his UFC career. Former UFC champions, including Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland, have fallen short against him.

Recently, in an interview with The Schmo, Bo Nickal lauded 'Stillknocks' and his style, which sets him apart.

"People complain about his [du Plessis'] style and say it looks ugly, this or that, but at the end of the day, it’s about what gets the job done and he’s proven that he can get the job done. I think what impresses me the most about him is that he has amazing belief in himself."

He added:

"He [du Plessis] fights with his heart on his sleeve, I guess, right? Like he goes out there 100% and he goes to win. His belief in himself really sets him apart from a lot of people, and you can see it in the way he fights.”

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (5:18):

