Transgender fighter Fallon Fox reacts to online petition calling for her to replace Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

Fallon Fox, the first MMA fighter to come out as transgender, is riding high on the possibility of her replacing Gina Carano in 'The Mandalorian'.

Carano was fired from the popular series after she shared posts to her Instagram story that compared modern-day Republicans to Jews under the rule of Nazis.

After her release from the show, fans started an online petition calling for Fallon Fox to replace Carano in The Mandalorian. The petition has so far accumulated more than 1,000 signatures, and Fox is thrilled to learn that fans want her to see in the spin-off series.

The petition read:

"Gina Carano has been fired from the role of Cara Dune for her transphobic and anti-Semitic views. While we are very happy with the decision we are also looking ahead at who we think should replace her. We think it should be none other than Fallon Fox. Fallon Fox is a black trans athlete and the first openly transgender athlete in MMA history. We feel she deserves a shot at this role. Let's get Fallon as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian! Let's blast this petition on all social media platforms. Tag Lucasfilm, George Lucas, and Disney+."

There's a petition to replace transphobic/anti-Semitic Gina Carano with Black trans MMA fighter @FallonFox in the Mandalorian. Let's make this happen! https://t.co/Yp6HNSzzwh pic.twitter.com/4PECmQXYD4 — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 12, 2021

Contrary to what fans are hoping for, Disney has not considered getting Fallon Fox on board to replace Carano.

Will Gina Carano be re-hired by Disney?

Gina Carano's departure from The Mandalorian was met with criticism among her fans. They also started an online petition, asking Disney to re-hire the 38-year-old in the show. However, Disney has not made any decision with regards to Carano retaining her role.

Speaking to Bari Weiss, Gina Carano explained that she was shocked to learn that she was accused of being anti-Semitic:

"I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was antisemitic. Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don't know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more," said Carano.

Gina Carano recently signed an exclusive movie deal with conservative American media outlet, The Daily Wire.

The former Strikeforce contender had an illustrious MMA career. She is known as the face of women's MMA who helped the sport gain mainstream popularity.