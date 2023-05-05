Jake Shields is back at his war of words with transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin. The former UFC middleweight recently issued an open callout to trans fighters, offering to take on ten of them on the same night.

While it was trans wrestler Mack R.K. Beggs who accepted Shields' callout, the UFC veteran appears to have mistaken her for trans MMA star Alana McLaughlin. Shields subsequently posted a picture of McLaughlin, who has allegedly blocked him on social media and claimed to have accepted her offer.

McLaughlin has now agreed to fight Shields but laid down some severe conditions to be met. 'Lady Feral' wants the former Strikeforce middleweight champion to drop down to featherweight and be on puberty blockers for six months. McLaughlin wrote:

"Drop to 145 and go on puberty blockers for six months and I'd be glad to. Sorry, but I'm not taking steroids to be a lay-and-pray fighter."

Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ @AlanaFeral Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj This dude blocked me so someone tell him I accept his offer This dude blocked me so someone tell him I accept his offer https://t.co/A2bIAoRLl2 Drop to 145 and go on puberty blockers for six months and I'd be glad to. Sorry, but I'm not taking steroids to be a lay-and-pray fighter. twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj… Drop to 145 and go on puberty blockers for six months and I'd be glad to. Sorry, but I'm not taking steroids to be a lay-and-pray fighter. twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj…

Puberty blockers are medicines usually prescribed to temporarily suppress puberty-related changes in a child by blocking the testosterone and estrogen hormones.

McLaughlin seems to be pretty insistent on her opponent taking testosterone blockers if it's a male. 'Lady Feral' wrote in response to a random callout:

"you going on testosterone blockers? y'all insist they don't do anything and I haven't had any detectable testosterone for 11 years"

the one they call emo @BrianValdivia @AlanaFeral I’m not an MMA fighter but I can make 145 as a Grappler. I’ll throw a challenge out to you Alana. Grappling match 15 min No-Gi 145lbs Submission only. I’m not on steroids and haven’t trained since December. What do you say? @AlanaFeral I’m not an MMA fighter but I can make 145 as a Grappler. I’ll throw a challenge out to you Alana. Grappling match 15 min No-Gi 145lbs Submission only. I’m not on steroids and haven’t trained since December. What do you say?

Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ @AlanaFeral @BrianValdivia you going on testosterone blockers? y'all insist they don't do anything and I haven't had any detectable testosterone for 11 years @BrianValdivia you going on testosterone blockers? y'all insist they don't do anything and I haven't had any detectable testosterone for 11 years

Jake Shields' trans comments that led to a feud with Alana McLaughlin

Jake Shields minced no words while recently voicing his opinion on the polarizing concept of 'Theybies' or neutrally raised children who decide their gender. According to Shields, anyone who helps a child transition should be openly executed. The UFC veteran wrote in now-deleted tweets:

"Would you support public executions of anyone who helps a child transition? This would include doctors, therapists, teachers, guidance counselors, etc." h/t Sportskeeda

"Things are being pushed to such an extreme that the cure is likely going to be just as extreme." h/t Sportskeeda

These tweets were subsequently taken down by Twitter, a move that was lauded by Alana McLaughlin. McLaughlin also called for attention to other transphobic tweets from Shields which have also since been deleted.

Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ @AlanaFeral



twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj… it's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February? it's great that one openly genocidal tweet from Jake Shields has come down but what about this nearly identical one from February?twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj…

In their recent back and forth on Twitter, McLaughlin suggested that Shields should have asked her out on a date instead of making distasteful comments.

Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️Ⓐ☭ @AlanaFeral if Jake wanted to get sweaty and roll around on the floor with me, he should have tried not being a racist, transphobic, fascist fuck-knuckle and just asked me on a date. if Jake wanted to get sweaty and roll around on the floor with me, he should have tried not being a racist, transphobic, fascist fuck-knuckle and just asked me on a date.

Poll : 0 votes