Trash talk turns personal as Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. drag dads into press war

Jake Paul sparked a rivalry with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and his legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

On June 28, Paul returns to professional boxing action against a former WBC middleweight world champion, Cesar Chavez Jr.

Notably, Chavez Jr has been ridiculed throughout his career for not reaching his massive expectations.

Paul recently sat down for a press conference alongside Chavez Jr and Chavez Sr.

'The Problem Child' had this to say, referencing a meme where Chavez Sr was disappointed in his son for quitting on the stool when he fought against Daniel Jacobs in 2019:

"He will see. This is his toughest test yet. I promise you that this fight will end in the same way it always does; I'm going to turn [Chavez Sr.] into another meme with your head in your hands."

Chavez Sr responded by saying:

"Let's see if that's true."

Paul followed up by saying this to the father-son duo:

"I think it's funny that Daddy does all the talking. I didn't know it was bring your dad to work day. You're nothing without your dad. Nepo baby, you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth."

Chavez Jr responded by saying:

"You like old men. That's why I brought him, because maybe you like my dad."

Watch the exchange between Paul, Chavez Jr, and Chavez Sr below:

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr ridicules Jake Paul for performance against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision win against Mike Tyson in November 2024. His performance against the 58-year-old legend disappointed many fans, which Julio Cesar Chavez Sr referenced during the aforementioned press conference. He said:

"Jake Paul is young and strong, but he's never faced a fighter like my son. With all due respect, fighting Mike Tyson, I think would've given him a better fight. He didn't throw one punch all fight. How can you win without throwing punches?... Who did Jake Paul beat that night? With all due respect, Tyson didn't fight. At least one round, and probably he would've got knocked out. This time, it's different. This time, he's gonna get f*cked up."

Watch Chavez Sr's comments about Paul's fight against Tyson below:

In June 2021, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr suffered a shocking split decision loss against Anderson Silva. The 39-year-old has since bounced back with unanimous decision wins against David Zegarra (December 2021) and Uriah Hall (July 2024).

