"You guys always paid me what you said you were going to pay me" - Travis Browne lashes out at current UFC athletes for 'crying' for money; backs Dana White over fighter pay

In what will no doubt feel like a breath of fresh air for UFC president Dana White, Travis Browne recently came out in support of him.

Dana White has long found himself on the receiving end of a tremendous amount of flak for the way he pays his fighters. Browne, however, offered a varying take on the matter.

Dana White was recently in conversation with John Fosco and Travis Browne on the Tough Business podcast. The former UFC heavyweight opened up about the contentious issue of fighter pay.

Browne offered fans some further insight into the way the UFC and Dana White treated him during his stint under their promotional banner.

"The first thing that I said was that, 'You guys always paid me what you said you were going to pay me. And most of the time it was actually more.' So all these people that are complaining about it; at the end of the day, I'm the one that signed that f***ing contract. And then I'm going to turn around and I'm going to b***h about it? Or I'm going to b***h about it to a reporter? That doesn't make sense to me as a man," admitted Browne.

Travis Browne on why Dana White is not in the wrong

Before they sign for any promotion, fighters are free to offer their services to any number of takers. As free agents, athletes hold the cards in their hands and can pick up any contract that offers them the best deal.

Browne echoed that same sentiment while dismissing the recent cries for help when it comes to fighter pay. He discussed the fact that fighters could always pick the bigger deal on the table over the UFC. However, they often choose not to as the UFC is where the real talent and recognition lies.

"If I wanted to be paid more, and you guys have always been upfront about it, 'Hey, when you're a free agent, go find a better deal.' When one of my contracts was up, we had a bigger offer but I told John, 'Listen, the best fighters are here in the UFC, and I'm not trying to be a B-level fighter. I'm trying to compete against the best.' And we stayed with the UFC," declared Browne.

Travis Browne is one of the few who has come to the defense of Dana White. But rest assured, this issue is not one that will die down anytime soon.

Catch the segment with Dana White, John Fosco and Travis Browne below:

