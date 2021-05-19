Triller co-founder urges Dana White to allow Georges St-Pierre to fight Oscar De La Hoya for charity

Triller's co-owner, Ryan Kavanaugh, has given UFC president Dana White 'two-hundred and fifty thousand reasons' to sign an offer. While the exact terms of the deal may possibly be undisclosed, the call-out came after White's recent response to media during the UFC 262 post-event presser.

When asked if he knowingly sabotaged a charity boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya, White had a mouthful to say:

"Don't even ask me about these idiots. Who gives a s**t? Does anybody give a s**t? I don't give a s**t what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don't even take their calls. This idiot [Ryan Kavanaugh] calls me everyday; texts me everyday, saying 'why won't you talk to me?' Because I don't give a f**k about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go do f**king whatever it is that you're doing. Knock yourself out, I could care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. Stop talking about me. Why do you give a s**t about what I'm doing?"

Having gained a lot of traction from the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, the Triller fight club skyrocketed to fame. Most recently the promotion reported a whopping total of 1.5 million pay-per-view buys after hosting the highly-anticipated matchup between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

With the aim of establishing a strong foothold in the boxing and MMA scene, Triller is now seeking a St-Pierre-De La Hoya charity bout. However, Dana White seems to be refuting all possibilities of a potential collaboration.

Ryan Kavanaugh made a last-ditch attempt on his Instagram account, where he once again sought Dana White's approval. In a statement depicting the terms of the deal, he posted the following:

Did Dana White dissuade Georges St-Pierre from the charity event?

While word on the street suggests that St-Pierre is eager for the fight, a complete lack of interest from Dana White seems to be a major hindrance.

Currently, Triller is all set to roll out its next promotional boxing event. Expected to feature undisputed lightweight boxing champion Teofimo Lopez, Triller looks to have once again succeeded in luring in the big names.

