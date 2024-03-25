Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin believes not many 'can endure' his intense training sessions under John Hutchinson

There's no denying that Anatoly Malykhin is an incredibly gifted individual but that doesn't tell the full story of his three-weight world championship success.

The undefeated Russian is clearly a special athlete, but he could not have achieved so much success if it hadn't been for the work that he puts in at the gym where he hones his craft in Thailand.

With a relentless work ethic and drive to continue being better than the day before, Malykhin is a machine both inside the Circle and on the mats.

So much so that he doesn't believe that other fighters in and around him at the top weight class would be able to hang in the specifically tailored training camps that have been laid out for him.

Malykhin told MMA Junkie that with what he does to prepare for fights in ONE Championship, other heavyweights would crumble in the process:

"I don't think there are many fighters in the heavyweight division who can endure my training camp. The training camp that Johnny, my boxing coach John Hutchinson, and I do."

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin isn't your standard heavyweight

Despite his success in that particular weight class, comparing Anatoly Malykhin to other heavyweights doesn't really do him justice.

For a start, his fighting style is incredibly rare to see when looking at other heavyweights plying their trade in MMA.

While he has power in his hands and a strong grappling base to back it up, it's the speed and cardio of the Russian that has made him so effective in his recent fights.

Malykhin doesn't look like other heavyweights; he doesn't fight like them, and it appears he doesn't train like them.

He might be the heavyweight world champion, but that status doesn't define who he is or how he prepares for each contest.