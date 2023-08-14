"Tristan dealt with this for 90 days" - Footage of Andrew Tate singing in jail cell triggers hilarious reactions on the internet

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were reenacting their time in prison and live-streaming it on Rumble for their fans.

During the live stream, they recreated their daily routine, from checks by the guards to their rations and excercise regimen, among other things. During the live stream, Andrew Tate began singing an improvised song criticizing Tristan Tate for making noodles in a bowl and also said he would produce the song for YouTube.

@cryptofamousXRP reacted, saying:

"Lol I won't be purchasing any singles"

Another user said:

"Tristan dealt with this for 90 days. haha"

One user could not understand why they recreated prison time:

"No way he recreate prison in his house ... does he miss prison that much?"

Another user wondered why Adin Ross had not reacted to the clip yet:

"Multimillionaires putting themselves in prison where’s the @adinross clip. Lock him up thug!"

Another user actually praised Andrew Tate's singing:

"Lol he has nice cords though"

Andrew Tate describes his 'militant' lifestyle when he was 'broke'

Andrew Tate has always spoken about how he built his mindset and is self-made. The former kickboxing world champion first conquered the realm of combat sports and then ventured into social media. In a recent tweet, he described how he used to live as a child and the habits that helped mould him into the person he is today, all because he was trying to save money:

"When I was poor, I lived militantly. I ate rice and sardines, 10 USD a week on food -> Cheap and nutritious. I ran everywhere -> Free. I trained as hard as possible, to become as strong as humanly possible -> prevented expensive vices."

'Cobra' Tate has come a long way from then and has become one of the most famous men on the planet. He also claims he is worth 500 million, but has still not forgotten where he came from. The mission of the Tate brothers is to help as many men as they can to get themselves out of what they call 'The Matrix' in order to better their lives and live how they want to live.