Controversial social media personality Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate have expressed keen interest in acquiring the popular media giant BuzzFeed. Reports emerged of the company's plans to lay off 15% of its workforce and shut down its news division, BuzzFeed News.

Tristan Tate took to Twitter to inquire, tweeting:

"Hey @BuzzFeed are you for sale? Me and @Cobratate are interested."

BuzzFeed News, known for its award-winning investigative journalism, has been a separate entity within BuzzFeed. It is reportedly facing financial losses of around $10 million per year. As a result, several major shareholders have called for CEO Jonah Peretti to consider shutting down the news operations.

BuzzFeed's stock has taken a hit since its initial public offering (IPO) in late 2021, with shares plummeting approximately 90%. On Thursday, the company's shares were down over 23%, trading at around 71 cents.

The potential sale of BuzzFeed comes amidst a challenging period for digital media companies, with many publishers being forced to downsize due to reduced advertising spending. Dow Jones, Vox Media, and Vice Media are among the companies that have been impacted by these cuts, with Vice Media recently restarting its sale process at a significantly lower valuation, estimated to be below $1 billion, a sharp decline from its 2017 valuation of $5.7 billion.

Andrew Tate vows to donate $25 million to charity

Andrew Tate has made headlines once again, this time for a philanthropic announcement. This came after being released from prison, where he was placed on house arrest following charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and organized crime along with his brother Tristan Tate.

Andrew Tate has taken to Twitter to declare his intention to donate a staggering $25 million to charity this year. In his tweet, Andrew Tate claimed that he aims to "save the world" with his generous donations while also criticizing his detractors as "haters" who only seek attention and money for their own failing careers. He dismissed their criticism as "endless false virtue" and accused them of pretending to care while not actually helping anyone.

"25,000,000 usd will be donated this year. Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to 'care 'that im 'dangerous' They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers. Im going to save the world."

You must purify your wealth by giving a percentage of it each year to charity.

Andrew Tate, who has gained notoriety for his controversial views and has been a highly talked-about individual over the past year, partnered with the Muslim charitable organization Global Helping Hands to donate a water well to a needy community upon his release from prison.

