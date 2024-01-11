Tristan Tate talks about how he takes accusations for compliments about fast cars, steroids and women

Controversial social media influencer Tristan Tate has just taken to X/Twitter to dismiss several accusations lobbied against him by his detractors. Tate has answered accusations that he engages in steroid use, rents his supercars, and hires women to pose as his companions on social media.

According to Tate, these accusations are unfounded and he has decided to respond to them by characterizing them as unintentional compliments.

"I don't know which bro needs to hear this today. Accusations of taking steroids when you aren’t on steroids are compliments. Accusations of renting supercars when you own them are compliments. Accusations of hiring women when they are infact in love with you are compliments."

Expand Tweet

Tate is known for voicing his opinions on numerous topics, whether those opinions are controversial or not. Sometimes, both he and his older brother Andrew Tate don't even agree on certain things, as his sibling once criticized popular YouTuber MrBeast, while Tristan complimented him on his weight loss journey.

Both brothers are active on social media, especially in light of them being officially charged with s*xual assault, human trafficking and the formation of an organized crime syndicate founded to facilitate their criminal exploits. However, they have both maintained their innocence.

The Tate brothers are both of the belief that they are the victims of an organized conspiracy against them, perpetrated by the powers that be to silence them for speaking the truth.

Regardless, they anticipate a lengthy legal battle that could last years.

Tristan Tate's ties to the combat sports world

Tristan Tate, like his older brother, is a former kickboxer who is accomplished in the sport. Despite retiring from kickboxing, he maintains ties to the combat sports world. In particular, countless MMA fighters have expressed their support for the Tate brothers, including unbeaten UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Others include former middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who is of the belief that Andrew Tate holds men accountable. Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling even snapped selfies with both men, drawing some criticism from the MMA fandom.

Expand Tweet

However, due to their legal constraints, Andrew and Tristan Tate brothers have not attended any notable UFC events due to being considered flight risks by the Romanian authorities.