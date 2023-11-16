"True gamer, and a true champ!" - Max Holloway joins fast-growing streaming service Kick, fans react

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is recognized not just for his fighting skills but also for his passion for gaming.

Holloway recently partnered with Kick, which is a popular video live-streaming service, as an official streamer for the platform. The 31-year-old Hawaiian has transitioned to his newly partnered platform, already amassing a following of over 4100 viewers.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kick posted:

"Welcome to the Kick Family Max Holloway @BlessedMMA💚"

'Blessed' is not only a skilled fighter but also a passionate gamer and streamer. Throughout 2020-2021, he engaged his audience with live streams featuring his Call of Duty Warzone gameplay. Additionally, his fervor for gaming extends to titles like EA Sports UFC and Grand Theft Auto, as evident on numerous occasions.

The announcement of Max Holloway's collaboration with Kick elicited an array of reactions from the fans.

"WWWWWWWWW WE LOVE MAX"

"Y’all got Holloway that’s a big K.O gg’s"

"true gamer, and a true champ!"

"That's awesome, Max! Wishing you continued success in the Kick Family!"

"MMA and KICK, that's a combo 🔥"

"LETS GO MAX!!! so happy for you dude! 💚💚💚"

"W blessed can we get mma training on kick btw"

What ties Max Holloway to the EA Sports UFC game?

Max Holloway stands out as one of the premier strikers in his sport, and not just within his division. However, his mastery of techniques has an unexpected origin.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019, Holloway disclosed an unconventional source for learning some of his fighting moves — playing the EA Sports UFC game.

Despite Rogan finding the idea amusing, Holloway continued to explain that this distinct approach propelled him to his initial success in the fight game. 'Blessed' asserted that it might have been the most efficient way for him to grasp an opponent's style, particularly given his rare practice of watching fights:

"You really want to know what I did? You know the UFC game? I'd use Renan Barao and Jose Aldo, and I would do stuff with them. I'll be like, ‘Holy hell, this works in the game!' So my friend at the time, Dustin Kimura, he would kind of hold mitts for me and I'd be like, 'Look, I tried this in the game and it was working. Let's try it.' And we did it. I figured it out from the regular UFC game. The first-ever UFC game."

