“Just a ground game update for UFC 4” - Fans express disappointment over UFC 5 gameplay after EA Sports drops new trailer online

EA Sports UFC 5 is scheduled for release on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the deluxe edition launching on October 24.

Recently, EA presented additional gameplay footage, offering an in-depth look at the game through a session with EA Sports UFC gamer Martial Mind and one of the developers.

The game developers are introducing new presentation features that enable players to watch significant fight moments in a cinematic replay with improved visual quality and enhanced lighting effects.

Changes have also been made to make ground combat smoother and less complex. Furthermore, the Frostbite engine has heightened the level of detail in UFC 5, resulting in a more authentic portrayal of impact and fighter damage.

However, the latest UFC 5 gameplay trailer fell short of impressing both die-hard MMA aficionados and the gaming community, with fingers pointed squarely at EA Sports for failing to match the sky-high expectations.

Fans didn't mince words, unleashing a wide spectrum of emotions to express their discontent with the lackluster graphics and features of the game.

"I really cannot tell a difference between this game and the last one.. what"

"*new clinch system* it's the same sh*t..."

"EA SPORTS, ITS THE SAME"

"Terrible exact same as animations as UFC 4 graphics are terrible and Potan still has the same stance as McGregor"

"just a ground game update for ufc 4"

"Plenty of 'NEW' gameplay additions HAHA yea fking right"

"THEY. STILL. MOVE. LIKE. ROBOTS. Where's the smooth animation?? It's 2023 FFS!"

"TRASHCAN a** game 🚮🗑️"

What are the new features gamers can expect in EA Sports UFC 5?

When EA Sports UFC 5 hits the market on October 27, players can anticipate notable enhancements within the virtual octagon. Game developers have revealed these improvements, which encompass fresh animations for ground and pound strikes, including elbows and body punches, as well as the introduction of new spinning attacks and calf kicks to diversify combat strategies.

A standout addition is the implementation of a physics-based hit reaction system, designed to ensure fighters react more authentically during their battles. In addition to animation updates, the game introduces new features like an online career mode, a revamped submission system, and a transition to the Frostbite engine.

An important development to note is the game's M-rating, suggesting players can expect heightened realism with more damage and blood in their gameplay experience. This increased authenticity may even result in some fights ending due to doctor's stoppage.