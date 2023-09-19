UFC 5 fighters: Who are the latest additions in the roster of the new game?

The upcoming UFC 5 video game is creating a lot of buzz among fighters as well as MMA fans around the world.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to be released on October 27. People who pre-order the game will get several special features. Apart from the superstars on the current roster such as Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, the game will also feature some legendary names from the world of combat sports.

The first name on the list of fighters available in the pre-order purchase of the game is MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. What makes this addition exciting is that despite enjoying huge popularity, 'The Last Emperor' never competed in the UFC but was still added to the new game.

The other two names on the list are boxing greats Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali. The special edition of the game will also feature a Bruce Lee Bundle and alter egos for Israel Adesanya, Valentina Shevchenko, Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski and Shevchenko will grace the cover of the UFC 5 video game while 'The Last Stylebender' will be on the deluxe edition cover.

Many MMA fans criticized the decision to place Shevchenko on the cover, despite the fact that she lost her title to Alexa Grasso.

In the lead-up to their rematch at UFC Noche, however, Grasso defended Shevchenko being on the cover.

"No, I don't think they made a mistake. We can't forget about everything she has done for the sport. She's a big star. It's not like just a win gets you all the credit you have done. Right now, I have to earn that. I have to have a lot of title defenses and then, after, I would hope that I could have my face on the cover of the game."

Check out Alexa Grasso's comments on the UFC 5 cover below:

UFC 5 fighters: Alexander Volkanovski and Dana White share their thoughts on the video game

EA Sports recently made a press release that contained comments from UFC CEO Dana White and current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski on the UFC 5 video game.

White spoke about the realistic features of the game and how it provided a unique experience to the players.

"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon. This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”

Volkanovski shared how immersive the game was for him and how it captured the true essence of the sport.

“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon. Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”