"Truly enjoying my fights" - Muangthai aims to push momentum vs longtime foe Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Muangthai PK Saenchai has hit the winning groove once more, and he hopes to keep that positive streak alive when he's done with his next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In a matter of hours, 'Elbow Zombie' collides with longtime rival Seksan 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound Muay Thai matchup in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 114.

The Thai striker, whose fight moniker is a dead giveaway to the most vicious tool in his world-class arsenal, reflected on his winning run after a string of results that left a bad taste in his mouth.

"The reason my form has improved is that I am very determined. When I train, I understand my responsibilities," Muangthai told ONE Championship ahead of his upcoming fight inside the Lumpinee Stadium on June 27.

"I want to build momentum and make a name for myself once again because I did experience some losses before."

Muangthai enjoyed two three-fight winning streaks in the past before a run of defeats a couple of years ago.

He absorbed a TKO loss to Nico Carrillo in June 2023. After earning a bounce-back win against Yodlekpet Or Atchariya in September of that year, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate went down in back-to-back matches to Nabil Anane and Nakrob Fairtex.

The 31-year-old rediscovered his form with an impressive third-round knockout of Kongsuk Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 84 in October last year. In his last outing, he made it two wins on the trot with a magnificent highlight-reel finish of Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov.

With momentum on his side, the Thai warrior enters this fight in a better state of mind.

"Now, I feel proud that I've regained my form, and I am truly enjoying my fights," he declared, highlighting the confidence that comes with consistent performance and the pure enjoyment that accompanies success at the highest level.

Seksan expects Muangthai to push him to the limit

Muangthai's renewed enthusiasm could prove crucial against Seksan in their 140-pound Muay Thai tiff at ONE Friday Fights 114.

This will be the pair's fourth meeting, with 'The Man Who Yields To No One' currently 4-0 ahead in their series.

Though history suggests that Seksan should cruise to another triumphant outing against 'Elbow Zombie,' the striking veteran isn't going to rest on his laurels.

Seksan expects Muangthai to come firing on all cylinders as he told ONE Championship during a recent interview:

“I think the pressure is on Muangthai. He’s currently in good form and wants to improve even further. Also, he’s lost to me four times already, so I’m sure he’s really looking to secure a win this time.”

Fans can witness this compelling all-Thai showcase when ONE Friday Fights 114 streams live on the promotion's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on June 27. Geo-restrictions may apply.

