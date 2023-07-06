"Try to get better" - Sean Strickland rates popularity as '4-0 ugly female UFC fighter' instead of 'hot 2-2 female fighter', fans react

Sean Strickland has aspirations of becoming far more popular amongst MMA fans following a recent online assessment of his levels of fame.

'Tarzan' is one of the most brash and filter-less fighters on the UFC roster, having made headlines on many occasions for his outlandish remarks, and often divides fans.

Strickland took to Twitter earlier today to declare that he had the same level of fame as a "4-0 ugly female UFC fighter", implying that fans seldom care about female fighters' abilities when choosing their favorite fighters.

Sean Strickland stated this:

"Fame level goal... I want to be as famous as a hot 2-2 female fighter... Current fame level is like a 4-0 ugly female UFC fighter."

See the tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Fame level goal... I want to be as famous as a hot 2-2 female fighter...



Fans reacted to Sean Strickland's theory in a number of ways, with one fan encouraging 'Tarzan' to improve his skills. See the comments below:

Fans reacted to Sean Strickland's theory in a number of ways, with one fan encouraging 'Tarzan' to improve his skills. See the comments below:

"Try to get better. You can do it!"

@RudyLTX wrote:

"So you're Carla Esparza?"

@kokid951 said this:

"Ha ha ha you're better than that"

Popular female fighter Tai Emery replied to Strickland saying this:

"I feel attacked"

@champcampmma wrote:

"Just be you white homie"

@seacheo said:

"Bruh, 2023 is just the start... 2023 is gonna be the year of Strickland... LFG"

@ernietastyfresh wrote:

"Idk bro you're pretty famous"

@dutchduboa tweeted:

"Doggie, don't hate on Rachel Ostovich man"

@greatnessmjd said:

"Trying to move to onlyf*ns when the fighting career is over?"

@kokidfan said:

"Lol don't sell yourself short."

Screenshot of fan reactions to Strickland's tweet

Sean Strickland recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, which is sure to boost the middleweight's popularity, provided he doesn't get canceled. Following news of his appearance on the JRE, fans reacted with hilarity at the idea of 'Tarzan' making ridiculous statements to an audience of millions of people.

Sean Strickland believes he deserves a shot at the middleweight title

Sean Strickland put on arguably the performance of his career against Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 48 last weekend. With successive victories, 'Tarzan' has now called for a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

Strickland stated that he had "paid his dues" by taking short-notice fights against unranked contenders, when he himself is ranked inside the top 10.

"We know Izzy's on f***ing repeat... Every time [the UFC] has tried to bring new blood, the Frenchy I fought before [this], I sent him home. This guy, I sent him back. Every time they try to bring new blood in I send 'em back. Give me the f***ing title, I earned it."

Watch the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



What he wants in return is a title shot.



| More: Sean Strickland feels he's done the UFC some favors recently.What he wants in return is a title shot. #UFCVegas76 | More: bit.ly/SSTitle Sean Strickland feels he's done the UFC some favors recently.What he wants in return is a title shot. 🏆#UFCVegas76 | More: bit.ly/SSTitle https://t.co/Wsq8wmpaAG

