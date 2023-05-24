Fans have weighed in after Dana White and Full Send's Kyle Forgeard shared a promotion for PowerSlap that will require them to watch the event.

White and Forgeard collaborated on an Instagram post with details on a special promotion they're offering, which will see the winner earn a VIP experience for UFC 289 in Vancouver. The UFC president will cover all the expenses for the winner and their friend, who will also receive merchandise from the UFC-Full Send popup shop if they follow the instructions during the PowerSlap event on Rumble.

They wrote:

"Tomorrow is Power Slap 2 live and free on @rumblecreators ! Sometime during the broadcast a code will pop up on screen. It could come at anytime so make sure you’re watching the entire thing! When you see it enter it on powerslap.com ! Its that simple. The finalists will be announced TOMORROW on the broadcast too!"

Fans weren't so enthusiastic about the added catch that they would need to download the Rumble app and watch PowerSlap. Many fans took shots at White by referring to the promotion as essentially being a desperate attempt to watch his slap-fighting league.

Fans wrote:

"Trying so hard to promote that garbage I hope it fails" [@l3accx - Instagram]

"Stop trying to make power slap happen.. it’s not going to happen" [@anaisbdhxis - Instagram]

"Too much work, gotta watch powerslap to enter" [@cornerstore712 - Instagram]

"How do you call this crap a fight" [@jackisaacs27 - Instagram]

"Dana should cut his losses" [@bugskilla - Instagram]

Comments on @kyle and @danawhite PowerSlap post

It will be interesting to see whether the promotion of the UFC president's slap-fighting league will be successful in terms of social media engagement and viewership for the event.

Dana White reveals how Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch became a BMF title fight

Dana White made a number of exciting announcements pertaining to the UFC's upcoming events lineup for the summer, which featured a number of high-profile fights being booked.

Among the fights announced was the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 291. What makes the bout more significant is that it will be headlining the event and will be contested for the BMF title.

While speaking to the media following this past weekend's Fight Night event, the UFC president revealed how the decision was made to bring back the BMF title.

He said:

"[It was] war room s***...Every Tuesday we're in there, and as we were putting that card together for Utah, we thought that Poirier and Gaethje is such an awesome fight. [Jorge] Masvidal retired, so we put the BMF [title on the line]." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Poll : 0 votes