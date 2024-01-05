"Trying to knock that mushroom top off Chris from family guy head" - Rising UFC lightweight responds after being labeled a "bum" by Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has caught the attention of his old foe with his recent remarks. The UFC fighter also swiftly replied to the lightweight fighter's comments about him.

During a recent episode of Happy Endings podcast, the British disclosed the fighters he harbors animosity towards. The featherweight contender Ilia Topuria seemingly topped the list. The Liverpool native's feud with the Spaniard originates from a confrontation preceding UFC London in March 2022, where the two nearly engaged in a brawl.

Apart from his lingering rivalry with Topuria, 'The Baddy' also pointed out Terrance McKinney as another UFC fighter who irks him. Pimblett asserted that 'T. Wrecks' harbors an obsession with him, regularly sharing content on social media and bringing up his name during several interviews. He said:

"Whatever his name is, that mushroom, he doesn’t stop talking about me... He’s got about f**king 700 tweets [about me]. Terrance McKinney, his nickname is 'T.Wrecks,' every interview he talks about me. No one knows you, you f**king bum." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

McKinney recently fired back at him in the comment section of an Instagram post by MMA Fighting. He wrote:

"Wrecks army baby we’ll all know I’ll give this dude an early nap time 😴 if you don’t know me my boy why do you always reply lmfao @theufcbaddy @ufc let’s make it happen I’m trying to knock that mushroom top off Chris from family guy head 🤣😭😭🤭"

Check out Terrance McKinney's comment below:

Credits: @mmafighting on Instagram

Michael Chiesa believes Paddy Pimblett still needs to improve his skills

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa believes that despite Paddy Pimblett's potential ascent as a top lightweight contender, he still has significant strides to make before entering contention with the top 15 ranked fighters.

During a recent episode of Round-up w/ Paul Felder & Michael Chiesa, both the hosts analyzed the Liverpool native's recent victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 and assessed his potential success against the top competitors in the 155-pound division. He said:

"Right now, I'm telling you, he [Paddy Pimblett] can't. He can't...Paddy, the one thing I did see in his fight with Tony, there was a point in time where I thought Tony was a big lightweight. Paddy looked really big, like strong, much more physical fighter, and that kinda played into the fight with how he controlled Tony on the ground."

He further added:

"Paddy, there is a point in time in which he might be able to crack the top 15, but it's not gonna be when he is young. I think it'll be when he hits that prime window, 31 to 35. I just don't see him now, there's still some developing to do."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (17:00):