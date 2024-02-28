"Trying to put a oxygen mask on me" - Israel Adesanya shares his post-knockout feelings from Alex Pereira's punch

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has lost three times to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira - once in MMA, and twice in kickboxing. He was knocked out by 'Poatan' once in MMA, and once in kickboxing.

Adesanya's rivalry with Pereira dates back to their kickboxing days, and in an interview with Theo Von, 'The Last Stylebender' described being knocked out by the Brazilian for the first time at Glory of Heroes 7 in 2017. He said:

“So I fight Alex [Pereira] – doing work, beating him and then he catches me cause I rocked him in the second round and then the third round, he just came back, rallied up and just caught me. Flatlined me. That’s the only time I’ve ever been knocked out. And then yeah, when I came [to my senses] I remember like they were rushing me, trying to put oxygen mask on me and I was like, ‘I don’t need that hold up’ and they tried to take out on the stretcher as well. And I was like, chill champ. It’s not that deep."

Adesanya also mentioned how unpleasant it would have been to be interviewed moments after his knockout and lauded Joe Rogan for taking a stand against the practice. He added:

"But then I walked to the back and I remember me and Eugene were just walking silently to the back to this white space... But again in that time, from being knocked out to that moment, having a mic in my face… That wouldn’t be ideal."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments below (6:00):

Israel Adesanya outlines his plans for return to action

Israel Adesanya has been on the sidelines since losing his title in an upset to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

However, Adesanya sees a clear path to redemption against Strickland eventually, but wants to challenge for the middleweight championship first. He expressed his desire to take on Dricus du Plessis for the title before fighting Strickland.

Adesanya also lauded Strickland's victory against him and revealed that he had greater insight regarding his loss. He said:

"With Strickland, it won't take me that long. Let me just get through DDP first... I just know that Strickland fight will come back around. I'm in a good place now health-wise, mentally, and I know exactly what happened in that fight that just wasn't for me. He is a great fighter. He is also a good champion. What a reign, I mean, he did what he did... The way he beat me was spectacular, it was his moment."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

