TUF broadcast is painting Conor McGregor in a bad light, says UFC vet - "Whining, complaining, throwing tantrums"

Conor McGregor has had a rough stint as a TUF coach in the latest season of the show. McGregor's prospects have not been able to register a single win so far, going 0-5 against Michael Chandler's team of veterans.

'The Notorious' went into a fit in the last episode, complaining about the fight not going to a third round after Brad Katona beat Carlos Vera. Apart from that, McGregor has also faced criticism for missing weigh-ins and practice sessions, and showing an overall lack of interest.

The teaser for the next episode also showed the Irishman shoving Chandler inside the octagon, challenging a showdown on the spot. According to Anthony Smith, the TUF 31 broadcast isn't showing Conor McGregor in good light. The UFC light heavyweight recently said on the Believe You Me podcast:

"I also don't think that this season of The Ultimate Fighter is doing him very well. I think people are getting annoyed by him and that's not necessarily his fault. It's a lot of editing, you know what I mean, I just don't think he's being portrayed, he looks like a great coach but it's also making him look like a baby. Like he's kind of whining, complaining, throwing tantrums."

Former sparring partner claims Conor McGregor gets beaten by Jake Paul in MMA

Conor McGregor sparred with former boxer Paul Malignaggi in the lead-up to his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. They haven't been on good terms since McGregor released sparring footage where he was seen outclassing Malignaggi, who in turn claimed to have dominated the whole session.

Malignaggi recently stated that Jake Paul beats 'The Notorious' in an MMA bout. According to 'Paulie,' McGregor isn't a 'true fighter' and gets paranoid when put in uncomfortable positions. Malignaggi recently told LordPing:

"Jake has a high school wrestler background. So he would not be totally out of his element in the cage. He’d need to be alert to his kicks, but McGregor had absolutely no balls. If you make him just a little bit uncomfortable, you are going to put yourself in a position where you might win the fight."

