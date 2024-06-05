Tune in to the ONE 167 press conference as it happens live in Bangkok

ONE 167 is just a few days away, and ONE Championship is literally rolling out the red carpet for its fighters and fans alike.

The promotion will air the card's official press conference on YouTube at 4 am Eastern Standard Time featuring ONE 167's biggest athletes.

The card's open workout will also be streamed live a few moments after the press conference.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is expected to spearhead the media event along with ONE 167's main eventers Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Nattawut in a highly anticipated rematch of their climactic first meeting at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023.

Trending

Also expected at the press conference are ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Denis Puric, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, and Gabriel Sousa.

Liam Harrison, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and Masaaki Noiri could also grace the press conference to discuss their impending ONE 167 fights.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Fans can stream the entire press conference live and free in the link below:

ONE 167 stacked to the brim with electrifying matchups

ONE Championship can always be counted on to deliver absolute bangers during its events, and ONE 167 would be no different.

Tawanchai's defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut is a fitting show closer, but the fights leading up to the main event are just as exhilarating.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns from injury and takes on Denis Puric at a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa in his bantamweight debut, while Liam Harrison returns from a near two-year injury layoff to face Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match.

ONE lightweight submission grappling Kade Ruotolo switches over to MMA when he faces Blake Cooper, while two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri takes on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his ONE Championship debut.