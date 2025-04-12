Turki Alalshikh reacts to Teofimo Lopez hanging out with Dana White and Hunter Campbell at BrandRisk 006 event: "Go train"

Dana White recently met up with WBO and The Ring light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez at BrandRisk 006, a boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. White attended the event alongside the Cheif Business Officier (CBO) of the UFC, Hunter Campbell.

Ad

Lopez's presence at the boxing event was noticed by boxing's financial powerhouse, Turki Alalshikh, who sent a message to 'The Takeover' about his upcoming fight against Arnold Barboza Jr., which takes place on May 2.

Alashikh will be financing the boxing event featuring Lopez vs. Barboza Jr., and the Saudi Arabian advisor was keen to remind the light welterweight champion of his commitments in May.

He took to X to share a photo of White, Campbell and Lopez at Ross' boxing event, and wrote this:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Stop hanging around brother and go train! You have a big fight in two weeks"

Check out Turki Alalshikh's message to Lopez after hanging out with Dana White below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddie Hearn foresees Dana White-led TKO Boxing league causing issues with UFC fighters

The topic surrounding fighter pay in the UFC has been prominent for over a decade. Many fans and pundits believe that promotional CEO Dana White could pay his fighters far more, with the purses that UFC fighters earn paling in comparison to the money earned by the world's best boxers.

Ad

With White and Turki Alalshikh having recently created a new boxing league, there has been speculation about how the league will be structured. More importantly, there have been questions surrounding how much the fighters could be paid.

Leading boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes that the UFC CEO needs to be careful about paying boxers too much money, given the ever-going debate surrounding UFC fighter pay.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing King Media, who asked the Matchroom Boxing chairman if he was concerned that White's boxing league could sign high-profile fighters such as Anthony Joshua, who has worked with Hearn since 2013.

Ad

He said this:

"I don't think TKO have got any interest in recruiting that level of fighter. I don't think they want to pay that kind of money... Sometimes boxer's purses are heavily inflated in relation to their commercial value. TKO have got to be very careful not to get involved in overpaying fighters and how that will effect their relationship with talent in other areas of their business, namely the UFC. The disparity between pay in the UFC and boxing is quite wild."

Ad

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Dana White's boxing league below (4:25):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.