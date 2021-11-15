"Turn lemons into lemonade" - Watch Jon Jones train in takedown defense with Henry Cejudo and Fight Ready team 

Jon Jones seems to be working on improving his grappling after his recent split with the Jackson-Wink academy in New Mexico. He is now part of Jackson’s MMA Acoma gym, an affiliate school run by coach Nick Urso.

'Bones' recently shared a clip on social media where he can be seen working on his takedown defense under the watchful eyes of former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, his brother Angel, and other members of the Fight Ready team.

Check out Jones' training clip below:

BONY @JonnyBones Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/ca22j685Fe

Cejudo has been helping Jon Jones train for his imminent octagon return, which looks set for next year. Jones will compete in the heavyweight division on his UFC return and could be seen fighting for the title in his debut fight in the division. With Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane fighting for the undisputed title in January, 'Bones' could be matched with the winner of that fight.

His most recent tweet indicates that he has similar plans.

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

How training with Henry Cejudo could benefit Jon Jones

Training with Cejudo would greatly benefit Jon Jones as he has the opportunity to further improve his wrestling and add another dimension to his already diverse skillset. Jones' fight IQ is second to none and he's likely to pick up tips from 'Triple-C' during training which he could use in fights.

Jones is already in awe of Cejudo's knowledge of grappling and took to social media to reveal that he felt like a rookie while training with the Olympic gold medalist.

"Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels," Jones wrote on Twitter.

BONY @JonnyBones Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels https://t.co/9p1HKELOdz

Cejudo's decision to help Jon Jones train for his next fight hasn't gone down well with Bones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier. DC shared a story on Instagram with a picture of Jones and Cejudo training together. Expressing his displeasure, Cormier captioned the picture 'f**k Cejudo' and tagged Cejudo as well as his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Jones called DC a hater for blasting Cejudo. He also pointed out that Cormier doesn't even compete anymore and is just bitter about the situation.

Edited by C. Naik