"Twerking on the Dana clone is wild" - Fans hilariously react to Angela Hill's "pound town" song video about UFC fighters

Angela Hill has recently dropped a diss track directed at her fellow fighters in the MMA community.

The veteran UFC strawweight joined forces with American comedian and music artist Adam Hunter to create a hip-hop track that humorously takes swipes at prominent figures in the MMA world. The song, named 'Pound Town,' unfolds against the backdrop of Hill's training hub, Alliance MMA, featuring former UFC light heavyweight fighter Phil Davis alongside some girls dancing in the background.

In her lyrical verses, 'Overkill' playfully pokes fun at UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier, specifically targeting his physique, and doesn't shy away from teasing UFC CEO Dana White regarding fighter compensation. The lyrics also extend to other fighters, including Henry Cejudo and Marvin Vettori.

Check out Angela Hill's song below:

Fans reacted to the song with a myriad of hilarious reactions.

"'Bet on me James Krause' 💀💀💀"

"@AngieOverkill bet you won’t use this as your next walkout song!"

"How’d she get Dwight Howard in the video?"

"She hit the blunt for the gram 😎🔥💨"

"Twerking on the Dana clone is wild 🤣"

"Lmao this is better than all of the Tyron woodley songs"

"That’s pretty good. A lot better than that stupid Dad rap video going around. Angie is super fun. Krause line was 🥶 🩸"

Hill competed in two bouts in 2023, securing a unanimous decision victory over Denise Gomes at the UFC Sao Paulo event last month. This win served as a rebound from her previous Fight of the Night loss to Mackenzie Dern in May. The 38-year-old American has appeared 24 times in the octagon, holding an 11-13 professional record.

Angela Hill feels inspired by Francis Ngannou's foray into boxing

Angela Hill is contemplating a potential career change, with her newfound motivation stemming directly from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Hill has been significantly influenced by Ngannou's professional boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' came close to accomplishing a feat no one had ever achieved: defeating 'The Gypsy King' in a boxing ring.

During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw for Sportskeeda MMA last month, Hill said:

"I was so amazed that he [Ngannou] was able to perform the way he did. It's given me this, like, this giddiness all week because that happened. I always think about my career after the UFC...I have always loved boxing. I have always done well against boxers. So, I feel like, a lot of MMA fighters with hands are looking at that and like, 'Oh man! he just put us out there. He just set the bar so high and now we have more opportunities than just getting out of UFC'."