Despite retiring from fighting in 2008, Oscar De La Hoya has continued to be a popular public figure in the boxing world. The 50-year-old is the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, representing various high-profile fighters, including Vergil Ortiz Jr, Ryan Garcia, Jaime Munguia, and more.

Similar to most celebrities, De La Hoya receives plenty of criticism and hate on social media. The former boxing world champion seems to be tired of the insulting, leading him to say this on Twitter:

“FYI just because we are celebs doesn’t mean I’m going to take your lame sh*t comments, putting everyone on blast. Let’s go!!!!”

De La Hoya followed up by saying:

“Shut the f*ck up before I bend your legs”

Oscar De La Hoya responds to fan mentioning he wasn’t at Ryan Garcia’s recent post-fight press conference

In April 2022, Ryan Garcia fought Gervonta Davis in a blockbuster boxing match between two young superstars. In the seventh round, Davis landed a body shot that dropped Garcia and ended the fight.

During the post-fight press conference, fans quickly noticed that Garcia’ was alone, with his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, and his trainer, Joe Goosen, nowhere to be found.

As a result, people accused De La Hoya of abandoning his fighter at a low moment. ‘The Golden Boy’ later said he was forced to leave the venue due to safety concerns.

De La Hoya found himself arguing with a fan on Twitter over the press conference situation. The interaction started when the 50-year-old posted a picture with Rolly Romero at the Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young boxing event.

The post was captioned:

“My man supporting Goldenboy unlike other fighters.”

A fan had this to say in the comment section:

“Unlike when you left Ryan at the post fight"

De La Hoya wasn’t happy with the fan and responded:

“such a p*ssy comment”

Oscar De La Hoya retired from competition in 2008 after losing against Manny Pacquiao. The California native walked away with a 39-6 record and ten world titles in six weight classes. The Olympic gold medalist was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.

